Northeastern parts of the UK will have another day of cooler conditions under cloudy skies.

The cloud will retreat to the coasts later in the day, allowing inland areas some sunshine.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and northwest England will have a dry, sunny and warm day.

For the rest of England and Wales, it will be a cloudier day than yesterday, with outbreaks of heavy rain in some places, with a risk of thunder.

Top temperature 25 Celsius (77 F).