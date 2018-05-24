Corbyn to call for Irish government to be given role in powersharing restoration

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is to call for the revival of a contentious peace process mechanism to enable the UK and Irish governments to work together to save powersharing in Northern Ireland. In a speech in Belfast on Thursday, Mr Corbyn will urge Prime Minister Theresa May to reconvene the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference – a body that offers the Irish a consultative role in non-devolved matters concerning Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein and the SDLP have been demanding the re-establishment of the conference, which last sat in 2007, as a means to plot a way forward amid the devolution crisis in Belfast.

Policy Exchange conference Credit: Policy Exchange conference

However, unionists are wary of the body, and associated suggestions the Irish government could have a significant role in deciding the next steps for the region’s rudderless public services. Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster has dismissed the conference as a “talking shop” and instead called for direct rule UK ministers to take decisions on Northern Ireland at Westminster until such time as a powersharing administration can be pieced back together at Stormont. On his first visit to the region since becoming leader, Mr Corbyn will focus on the powersharing impasse in a speech at Queen’s University. The Labour leader is due to say: “Devolution and power-sharing have given every community a voice and helped maintain the peace process.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“If the current stalemate in Stormont cannot be sorted out in Belfast, I call on the UK government to reconvene the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference. “We must step up to find a creative solution, in the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement, that avoids a return to direct Westminster rule and lays the ground for further progress for all communities.” Northern Ireland has been without a properly functioning powersharing government for more than 16 months due to a bitter stand-off between the two biggest parties, the DUP and Sinn Fein. A row that broke out over a botched green energy scheme, and widened to encompass long-standing disputes such as the Irish language, gay marriage and Troubles legacy issues, shows no sign of resolution. Mr Corbyn, who is spending two days in Northern Ireland, will also use his speech at Queen’s to make clear that Labour will not support a Brexit deal that results in the re-imposition of a hard border on the island. He will argue the best way to avoid border checks is through a UK-EU customs union – which would offer the UK a say on future trade deals – coupled with a “new and strong relationship” with the EU Single Market. “Driven by the free-market fantasists within their ranks, the reckless Conservative approach to Brexit is a very real threat to jobs and living standards here in Northern Ireland and risks undermining and destabilising the co-operation and relative harmony of recent years,” Mr Corbyn will say. “Labour will not support any Brexit deal that includes the return of a hard border to this island. But we are also clear there must be no border created in the Irish Sea either. That is why Labour has put forward a plan that would go a long way to solving this issue, a plan for which I believe there is a majority in Westminster. Let’s not give up years of hard fought co-operation and stability for the pipe dream prize of race-to-the-bottom free trade deals with the likes of Donald Trump.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.