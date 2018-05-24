Device impairing smelling ability ‘could help obese people lose weight’

A nasal device which impairs ability to smell could help obese people lose weight, researchers have claimed. The soft silicone contraption is inserted inside the nostrils, enabling users to continue breathing but causing air to bypass the olfactory. The device, named NozNoz, was found to aid weight loss in obese people under the age of 50, according to a pilot study presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Vienna, Austria.

Inventor Adva Beck likened the product to wearing contact lenses, with users able to wear them for 12 hours a day and each pair suitable for two week’s worth of use. The pilot study examined 65 obese adults who reduced their diet by 500 calories every day, with 37 told to use the device and 28 given saline drops as a placebo. Overall there was no significant difference in weight loss between the two groups, however there was when looking at under 50s alone. In this group, those who used the device every day for five to 12 hours lost an average of 8.3kg in 12 weeks, compared with 4.3kg in the placebo group.

