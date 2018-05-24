Doctors issue warning over nasty bank holiday injuries

People should cut their hedges, not their summers, short this bank holiday weekend, doctors have warned.

Trauma surgeons report seeing a spike in nasty injuries at the start of summer as people use the extra time and sunny weather to fix up their homes and gardens, the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) said.

Professor Vivien Lees, a hand and plastic surgeon working in Manchester, said: “Over the past 20 years of working in the NHS, I have treated patients who have suffered some very serious injuries – from severed fingers and broken bones to painful infections.

“Some of my patients have been unable to work after having an accident while making home improvements or gardening.”

There have been more than 25,700 hospital admissions for gardening and DIY-related accidents in the past three years, the RCS said.

Prof Lees said ladders, electric saws and hedge trimmers pose particular risks, as does trying to fix machinery that is still plugged in.