Donald Trump pulls out of landmark summit with North Korea

Donald Trump has pulled out a landmark summit with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, blaming "tremendous anger and open hostility" from the other side of the talks.

The US President announced the decision to withdraw from the planned landmark summit on 12 June in an open letter circulated by the White House.

Mr Trump said the decision to cancel their meeting was "for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world" as he issued a fresh warning to Pyongyang over America's nuclear might.

"You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never be used," he wrote.

The announcement follows a recent statement from the North Korean government calling Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy" and saying it is just as ready to meet in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table.

"I was very much looking forward to being there with you," said Mr Trump's letter.

"Sadly, based in the tremendous anger and open hostility in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."