First votes to be cast in Irish abortion referendum

The first votes of the Irish abortion referendum will be cast later when many islanders take to the polling booths.

An electorate of just over 2,000 is expected in a scattering of Atlantic outposts today as Ireland decides whether to reform some of the strictest termination laws in Europe.

The poll on whether to keep the Eighth Amendment of the Republic’s constitution is being held a day earlier in some places as it will help prevent delays in transportation and counting of ballot papers.

The Eighth effectively outlaws abortion in all cases unless a mother’s life is in danger and its repeal would allow the Government to introduce laws permitting the procedure in early pregnancy.