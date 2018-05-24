Government unveils plans to get more prisoners into full-time work

The Government has unveiled a new policy to train prisoners while in custody in order to boost employment opportunities once they've been released.

It claims the new measures will help reduce the annual cost of reoffending of around £15 billion.

However, UK charity Prison Reform Trust have said the new proposals run the risk of becoming empty promises.

In a statement to ITV News, a spokesperson for the trust said: “This is a welcome strategy full to the brim with good intentions. It could make a big difference to the families and communities to which prisoners return on release.

“But almost none of those good intentions set a date for when they will be delivered, or how many people will benefit. We have heard many of these promises before."

The trust has also called for "a National Insurance holiday for employers" who take part in such schemes.

At present 17% of offenders are in P45 employment a year after release.