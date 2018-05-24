Grenfell Tower fire destroyed my trust in Britain, says sister of refugee killed

The sister of a refugee who died in Grenfell Tower has told an inquiry that her trust in Britain was destroyed by the fire. Fathia Ali Ahmed Elsanosi, 73, was found on the 23rd floor alongside her children Abufars Ibrahim, 39, and Isra Ibrahim, 33. The public inquiry into the tragedy was told that the mother-of-two had fled persecution in Sudan and set up a new home in west London. Her sister Hayat Elsanosi said in a statement read through a friend on Thursday afternoon: “Fathia came to this country as a refugee seeking security and safety after her struggle with the regime in Sudan, where she and her children had been subjected to harassment.

“She felt safe here in London. Because of the way she died, this now feels like a illusion for us and definitely for her. “Our trust in this country has been destroyed. I cannot begin to describe my life without my sister, her death was a terrible shock for me and I find it very difficult to cope without her.” The grieving sibling said she had been injured by fire as a teenager, making the manner in which her sister died all the harder to bear. It was the fourth day of commemorations for victims at the public inquiry, which is due to begin public evidence sessions in the coming weeks. Earlier, it was heard how a mother, Amal Ahmedin, 35, cradled her three-year-old daughter Amaya Tuccu-Ahmedin as flames devoured Grenfell Tower on June 14, trying in vain to “squeeze the nightmare away”.

Amal Ahmedin and her three-year-old daughter Amaya Tuccu-Ahmedin, who died in the fire, alongside husband Mohamednur Tuccu Credit: Amal Ahmedin and her three-year-old daughter Amaya Tuccu-Ahmedin, who died in the fire, alongside husband Mohamednur Tuccu (Grenfell Tower Inquiry/PA)