Grot Spot Britain: Fly-tipping is on the increase

Fly-tipping is on the increase in England with hard-pressed councils facing bigger clean-up bills but spending less on tackling those responsible.
Government figures show last year there were 675,000 incidents of household waste being illegally dumped in England.
Anti-litter campaigners are also warning prosecutions against those who litter are not increasing.
"It is environmental damage on a gargantuan scale," Allison Ogden-Newton, the chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy campaign said.
"We have to stop this rubbish getting into the environment", she warned.