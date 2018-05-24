Advertisement

Grot Spot Britain: Fly-tipping is on the increase

  • Video report by ITV News consumer editor Chris Choi

Fly-tipping is on the increase in England with hard-pressed councils facing bigger clean-up bills but spending less on tackling those responsible.

Government figures show last year there were 675,000 incidents of household waste being illegally dumped in England.

Anti-litter campaigners are also warning prosecutions against those who litter are not increasing.

"It is environmental damage on a gargantuan scale," Allison Ogden-Newton, the chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy campaign said.

"We have to stop this rubbish getting into the environment", she warned.