Gwyneth Paltrow: Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein

Gwyneth Paltrow has said former boyfriend Brad Pitt threatened producer Harvey Weinstein after an alleged incident of sexual misconduct.

The 45-year-old actress told The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday she was “blindsided”.

She claimed she was 22 when Weinstein placed his hands on her at a hotel and suggested they go to a bedroom for massages.

Paltrow said she told Pitt what happened and the actor confronted Weinstein at a Broadway opening.