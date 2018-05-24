- ITV Report
Gwyneth Paltrow: Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein
Gwyneth Paltrow has said former boyfriend Brad Pitt threatened producer Harvey Weinstein after an alleged incident of sexual misconduct.
The 45-year-old actress told The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday she was “blindsided”.
She claimed she was 22 when Weinstein placed his hands on her at a hotel and suggested they go to a bedroom for massages.
Paltrow said she told Pitt what happened and the actor confronted Weinstein at a Broadway opening.
She added: “It was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall.”
Paltrow said Pitt leveraged his fame and power to protect her at a time when she had neither.
The two, who were briefly engaged, broke up in 1997.
Representatives for Weinstein and Pitt did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.