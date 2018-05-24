Harvey Weinstein targeted by federal prosecutors – lawyer

Federal prosecutors in New York have launched a criminal investigation into Harvey Weinstein, in addition to a previously disclosed probe by the Manhattan District Attorney, the film producer’s lawyer said in a court filing.

Lawyer Benjamin Brafman said in a declaration filed on May 3 in the Weinstein Co’s bankruptcy proceedings that he had been advised that Weinstein was a “principal target” of an investigation being conducted by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan.

“I am trying my very best to persuade both the federal and state prosecutors that he should not be arrested and or indicted, because he did not knowingly violate the law,” Mr Brafman wrote.

He said the allegations that Weinstein forced himself on women were “entirely without merit”.

“As the court can appreciate, saving someone from unwarranted criminal prosecution is far more significant that having a baseless prosecution implode months or years from now after Mr Weinstein’s life and the lives of his family have been irreparably destroyed,” he added.

Scores of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from inappropriate comments to rape.