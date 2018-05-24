Irish leader confident border issues will be resolved in Brexit negotiations

The Taoiseach has said Ireland is not making any preparations for customs checks at the border, insisting that they will not be needed. Leo Varadkar said that he was confident that the EU and the UK would be able to resolve the border issue despite the looming deadlines on a deal. The UK has yet to present customs proposals in written form to EU negotiators following a summit in Sofia, Bulgaria earlier this month.

Mr Varadkar made the comments after a bilateral meeting with Belgian prime minister Charles Michel in Dublin on Thursday. He said the EU-27 needed to see significant and substantial progress on the text of the backstop before the June European Council meeting if Europe had a chance of making the October deadline for a deal.

“We don’t yet have firm proposals that are in black and white that we can negotiate on,” said Mr Varadkar. “That’s what we’re still waiting for.” The Taoiseach said Brexit was less than a year away and that progress needed to be made. “The withdrawal agreement is going to be a legally binding agreement so we really need to see it written down now, written down in a form that’s operable and legally implementable,” Mr Varadkar said.

An abandoned border guard hut on the northern side of the Irish border