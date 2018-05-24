NHS could save millions through productivity improvements – report

Up to £1 billion could be saved by the NHS over the next three years through productivity improvements to mental health and community health services, including through the use of technology and better staff rotas.

A report led by NHS productivity champion Lord Carter highlighted how community health services should play a much bigger role in providing more joined-up care for elderly patients, which would reduce both unnecessary hospital admissions and patients’ length of stay.

It found that NHS staff working in the community spend just a third of their working day with patients – their remaining time is spent travelling between patients or performing administrative duties.

Other findings included how a quarter of staff who work in community nursing services, providing care to mainly elderly patients in their homes, are still using paper to record patient notes.

This means many staff are forced to travel back to their offices to update patient records.