North Korea demolishes nuclear test site with series of blasts

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made good on his promise to demolish his country’s nuclear test site, which was formally closed in a series of huge explosions as a group of foreign journalists looked on. The explosions at the test site deep in the mountains of the North’s sparsely populated north east were supposed to build confidence ahead of a planned summit next month between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump. But Mr Trump cancelled the meeting on Thursday, citing “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a North Korean statement released earlier in the day. The blasts were centred on three tunnels at the underground site and a number of buildings in the surrounding area. North Korea held a closing ceremony afterwards, with officials from its nuclear arms programme in attendance. The group of journalists witnessed the demolition, which touched off landslides near the tunnel entrances and sent up clouds of smoke and dust.

This May 7 2018 satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri Credit: This May 7 2018 satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri

North Korea’s state media called the closure of the site part of a process to build “a nuclear-free, peaceful world” and “global nuclear disarmament”. “The dismantling of the nuclear test ground conducted with high-level transparency has clearly attested once again to the proactive and peace-loving efforts of the DPRK government being made for assuring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and over the world,” the North’s official news agency said. North Korea’s formal name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Mr Kim announced his plan to close the site, where North Korea has conducted all six of its underground nuclear tests, ahead of a summit with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in April and the planned summit with Mr Trump next month. But even as North Korea made good on its gesture of detente, it lobbed a verbal salvo at Washington, calling Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy” and saying it is just as ready to meet in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table. Mr Trump responded by cancelling the summit, saying in a letter to Mr Kim: “Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

A copy of the letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from President Donald Trump Credit: A copy of the letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from President Donald Trump