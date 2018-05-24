Thousands of UK men fall victim to sextortion gangs

Thousands of UK men are victims to sextortion gangs according to figures released by the National Crime Agency (NCA). In 2017 1,304 cases of sextortion were reported to the NCA’s Anti-Kidnap and Extortion Unit (AKEU) by police forces across the UK. This is nearly three times more than the number of cases reported in 2015.

What is sextortion?

Organised criminal gangs, often overseas, use fake online identities to befriend victims looking for genuine friendships online and persuade them to do sexual acts in front of a webcam. Gangs then use this footage to blackmail victims, threatening to share the video online. Roy Sinclair, operations manager from the National Crime Agency told ITV News some victims had been "in crisis" over being blackmail, and five people had taken their own lives.

Who usually get targeted?

Both men and women can become targets. However according to the NCA young males aged 17 TO 25 and with an increasing number of British Armed Forces personnel being sextorted. Men over 60 are also vulnerable the blackmail.

How are the victims tricked?

Gangs often use an attractive person, who themselves have been blackmailed, to befriend victims. In the UK four people have already taken their lives after being sextorted.

What should you do if you're a victim?