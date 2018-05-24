HomeToVote: Thousands return to Ireland to vote in abortion referendum

Eager voters took to Twitter to document their travels to have their say on the eighth amendment – a law banning abortion in almost all circumstances.

Thousands of people are travelling home to Ireland from as far away as Latin America and Asia to cast their votes in Friday’s abortion referendum.

The Eighth effectively outlaws abortion in all cases unless a mother’s life is in danger and its repeal would allow the Government to introduce laws permitting the procedure in early pregnancy.

Proponents have characterised it as a modernising measure which shows compassion for the thousands of women who travel to Britain to undergo the procedure and will allow Ireland to take back control within its own health service.

Opponents argue that the life of the unborn is sacrosanct and warn against the abuse of power over the issue by future governments which could widen the scope for abortion.