Three convicted over arson attack that killed four siblings

Three people have been convicted over a petrol bomb attack which killed four young siblings as they slept in their home.

Zak Bolland, 23, who launched the fatal attack after being involved in a petty feud with the victims’ 17-year-old brother Kyle Pearson, was convicted of four counts of murder at Manchester Crown Court.

David Worrall, 25, who was accused of removing a fence panel from the garden of Michelle Pearson’s home and smashing a kitchen window before two lit petrol bombs were tossed inside, at around 5am on December 11 last year, was also found guilty of four counts of murder.

Bolland’s girlfriend Courtney Brierley, 20, was found guilty of four counts of manslaughter after flames engulfed the three-bedroom mid-terrace house in Jackson Street, Walkden, Greater Manchester.