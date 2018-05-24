Trump cancels North Korea summit amid ‘open hostility’

US President Donald Trump has cancelled next month’s summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, citing the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement by the North. Mr Trump said in a letter to Mr Kim released by the White House that, based on the statement, he felt it was “inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting”.

Adding his own threat, he said that while the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities “ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used”. In the Korean statement that Mr Trump cited, the North referred to Vice President Mike Pence as a “political dummy” for his comments on the North and said it was just as ready to meet in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table.

A copy of the letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from President Donald Trump (J David Ake/AP) Credit: A copy of the letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from President Donald Trump (J David Ake/AP)

Mr Trump said in his letter: “If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.” He said the world was losing a “great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth” now that their June 12 summit has been cancelled. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo read the letter during a hearing before the Senate foreign relations committee. The president had agreed to the historic sit-down in March after months of trading insults and nuclear threats with the North Korean leader. But after criticism from North Korea, Mr Trump cast doubt this week on whether the meeting would happen.

