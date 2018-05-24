Trump cancels North Korea summit

US President Donald Trump has called off next month’s summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, calling the cancellation a “tremendous setback” for peace. He also stressed the US military is ready to respond to any “foolish or reckless acts” by the North. Mr Trump first announced his decision in a letter to Mr Kim released by the White House, in which he cited “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement by the North, adding that it was “inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting”. Speaking at the White House later, Mr Trump said a “maximum pressure campaign” will continue against North Korea and that he was “waiting” should Mr Kim choose to engage in “constructive” actions.

He added that it was “possible that the existing summit could take place or a summit at some later date”. The abrupt cancellation of the June 12 meeting withdraws the US for now from an unprecedented summit that offered the prospect of a historic nuclear peace treaty or an epic diplomatic failure. No sitting American president has ever met with a North Korea leader. In the North Korean statement that Mr Trump cited, a top Foreign Ministry official referred to Vice President Mike Pence as a “political dummy” for his comments on the North and said it was up to the US whether they will “meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown”. Mr Trump said the world was losing a “great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth”. But he left the door open to the chance that the summit could yet be rescheduled, saying: “If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.”

A copy of the letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from President Donald Trump (J David Ake/AP) Credit: A copy of the letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from President Donald Trump (J David Ake/AP)

One US official said the decision to call off the summit was made on Thursday morning in response to the statement disparaging Mr Pence and threatening nuclear war. A White House official said it was incorrect to focus solely on the “dummy” comment, saying that the nuclear threats meant that no summit could be successful under such circumstances. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said North Korea had not responded to repeated requests from US officials to discuss logistics for the summit. He told the Senate foreign relations committee the lack of responses was an additional reason for Mr Trump’s decision. Mr Pompeo said the North’s attitude had changed markedly since he returned from a trip to Pyongyang earlier this month during which he met with Mr Kim and oversaw the release of three Americans being held there. South Korean President Moon Jae-in played a major role in planning for the summit and sought to keep it on the rails in a visit to the White House this week.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.