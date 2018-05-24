Two killed after train hits truck stuck on tracks in Italy

A train has ploughed into a big-rig truck stopped on the tracks outside the northern Italian city of Turin, killing at least two people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.

The Italian news agency ANSA said the first fatality was the engineer of the train, which smashed into the truck near the town of Caluso late on Wednesday on a run from Turin to the suburb of Ivrea.

Later, one of two critically injured people who were flown by helicopter to a hospital died, ANSA said.

One of the less seriously injured was reported to be a crew member, while the others were passengers. Ambulance dispatches said a total of 18 people were injured, most of them not critically.