UK ‘disappointed’ as Trump cancels nuclear weapons summit with North Korea’s Kim

The Government is “disappointed” face-to-face nuclear weapons talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have been cancelled, Downing Street has said. Britain will continue working towards a deal that results in denuclearisation, a spokeswoman said after the US president said a June 12 summit in Singapore with the North Korean leader would no longer take place.

In a letter to Mr Kim released by the White House, Mr Trump said it was “inappropriate” for the meeting to go ahead because of the dictator’s “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement. A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “We are disappointed that the meeting will no longer go ahead as planned. “We need to see an agreement that can bring about the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and we will continue to work with our partners to that end.”

In his letter to Mr Kim, Mr Trump said he believed the pair had had great “dialogue” and he had been looking forward to the meeting. He left the door open for a future meeting “some day”, urging Mr Kim to get in touch if he changed his mind.

