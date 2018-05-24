Watchdog calls for action to keep patients safe in A&E

Action is needed to “keep patients safe” in A&Es, the health watchdog has warned. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said that safety is a “key area of concern” in urgent and emergency care departments – with almost two thirds (64%) not performing well enough in terms of patient safety. As of April this year, 8% of A&E departments were deemed to be “inadequate” in terms of safety and 56% “require improvement”, the CQC said. In its latest report the regulator said this raises “serious concerns about the risk to patients that the pressures on the system are creating”. The health service must address underlying issues which are leading to pressure on A&Es, it said. The report, on how the NHS can cope with surges in demand, particularly over winter, states that the health and social care system faces a “formidable challenge” as it is faced with rising demand and caring for patients with increasingly complex needs.

NHS urged to address underlying issues behind pressure on A&Es (PA) Credit: NHS urged to address underlying issues behind pressure on A&Es (PA)

The authors wrote: “The ongoing trend of increasing demand on health and social care services is not abating and it is clear that action is needed now to address the pressures on emergency departments, and in turn keep patients safe.” The document states that inspections have shown that hospitals across England “are improving many of their services despite the operational pressures they face”. But urgent and emergency care services “are an exception to this”. The chief inspector of hospitals in England warned that “it cannot be accepted that each winter will be worse than the one before”. In the foreword to the report, Professor Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals for the health regulator, said that demand for care is “inexorably” rising. He wrote: “The dedication of emergency staff has enabled the service to deliver safe care to many patients.

