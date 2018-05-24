What the papers say – May 24

Nerve agent attack survivor Yulia Skripal features on many of the front pages on Wednesday after speaking out for the first time since the incident. The daughter of Russian ex-spy Sergei said she felt “so lucky” to be alive and described her and her father’s recovery as “slow and extremely painful”, The Sun reports.

The 33-year-old branded it a “shocking” assassination attempt, says the Metro, as she spoke of how her life had been turned upside down since coming into contact with the Novichok nerve agent at her father’s Salisbury home on March 4.

The i reports on Ms Skripal’s wishes to return to Russia one day.

An image of Ms Skripal also dominates The Times front page, but the paper’s lead story reports that a German bid to exclude the UK from the Galileo satellite project had created a rift between Brussels and Paris.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was accused of “defying the will of the people” after expressing support for the unification of Ireland, while the Daily Mail claims leaked papers reveal a pro-Remain group has launched a six-month plan to stop Britain leaving the EU.

Meanwhile, education issues feature on the front of the Independent, which leads on a report that claims almost 300 schools in England have not been inspected for at least a decade.

The Daily Mirror says it has solved the riddle of who stole the Jules Rimet trophy just months before the 1996 World Cup.

And the Daily Express reports that a businessman spent nearly eight months in jail while falsely accused of crimes including rape.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads on claims by the head of HM Revenue and Customs that the proposed “max fac” customs deal with the EU would cost £20 billion a year for business due to extra bureaucracy.

The Daily Star reports on the court case of a “wannabe terror mastermind” accused of urging followers to attack Prince George at his school.