Who stole the 1966 World Cup? Son claims to have solved the mystery

A London gangster and his brother were behind the notorious unsolved theft of the World Cup trophy just months before the 1966 tournament in England, it has been claimed.

Sidney Cugullere, with the help of his brother Reg, stole the Jules Rimet trophy while it was on public exhibition at the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, Reg’s son Gary said.

The theft led to one of the biggest investigations in Scotland Yard’s history, before the gold cup was found seven days later by a dog named Pickles in bushes outside his owner’s south London home. The masterminds behind the heist remained a mystery.

Gary told the Daily Mirror that his uncle Sidney had stolen the trophy “for the thrill” and not for financial gain – and that Reg had also been in the hall at the time of the theft but had not seen Sidney take the cup.

He added: “On the street after coming out of the doors, Sid lifted his jacket and said, ”Ere you are, Reg, look at this’. He opened one side of his jacket and the World Cup was there.”