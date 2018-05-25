40 missing after cyclone batters Yemen island

About 40 people are missing after Cyclone Mekunu battered the island of Socotra, off the coast of Yemen, officials said. The missing included Yemeni, Indian and Sudanese nationals.

Satellite image showing the storm heading for the coast of Oman Credit: Satellite image showing the storm heading for the coast of Oman

The officials said more than 230 families had been relocated to shelter in sturdier buildings and other areas, including further inland and in the island’s mountains. They said floods swept Socotra’s streets, washed away thousands of animals and cut electricity and communication lines. Some humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates arrived hours after the cyclone receded.

Officials said heavy rain is pummelling Yemen’s eastern-most province of al-Mahra, on the border with Oman. Cyclone Mekunu will be “extremely severe” when it crashes into the Arabian Peninsula this weekend, meteorologists warned as the eye of the storm headed towards the coast of Oman. The cyclone is expected to make landfall early on Saturday near Salalah, Oman’s third-largest city and home to 200,000 people near the sultanate’s border with war-ravaged Yemen.

Heavy rain begins to pound Salalah, Oman Credit: Heavy rain begins to pound Salalah, Oman