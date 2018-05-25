A bank holiday treat

A mild start tomorrow with sunny skies for Scotland and Northern Ireland. For the rest of us a slow, grey start but any downpours will ease to leave a lovely afternoon, feeing much warmer with highs of 26-27C. Muggy air for the south and west with thundery downpours moving into the West Country and Wales. Elsewhere, the breeze will make it feel less stuffy, and much fresher. On Sunday more sunshine and feeling hot in the strong sunshine but again, feeling close and rather humid for the west and south with hit and miss thundery downpours. More cloud on Bank Holiday Monday but feeling very warm and muggy again.