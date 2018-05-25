Abortion referendum: Coaches laid on to help delayed voters get ferry to Ireland

Irish citizens who were fearing they would miss catching a ferry to Ireland to vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum have made their sailing. People took to social media to plead with Stena Line to hold the 1.10pm Fishguard to Rosslare ferry because of problems with rail services in England and Wales.

Stena Line promised to hold the service for as long as it could in order for passengers to catch the sailing back to Ireland to vote in Friday’s referendum. Great Western Railway organised a coach transfer to get the Irish citizens to the terminal in time from Swansea.

