Bank Holiday keeps us on our toes

After highs of 29C for the early May Bank Holiday, there will be a very warm feel again this weekend.

We'll see temperatures boosted to 27-28C in places but by no means wall-to-wall blue skies.

Expect cloud and muggy air across the south and west to trigger intense, thundery hit-and-miss downpours.

The close and thundery air will be drafted in from France. But the breeze from the east will prevent it feeling uncomfortable.

Those in the south and east will stay generally dry.

Away from the muggy air in southern counties it'll be a glorious weekend for sheltered sunny spots, with western Scotland seeing the best of the weather and temperatures.