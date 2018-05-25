Blogger guilty of creating grossly offensive material over anti-Semitic songs

A blogger who wrote and performed anti-Semitic songs which mocked the Holocaust has been found guilty of creating “grossly offensive” material. Alison Chabloz, 54, was convicted of three charges relating to three self-penned songs at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday. District judge John Zani said he was satisfied the material was grossly offensive and that Swiss-British dual national Chabloz intended to insult Jewish people.

Sentencing was deferred until June 14 (Victoria Jones/PA) Credit: Sentencing was deferred until June 14 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sentencing was deferred until June 14 while probation reports are prepared, with the judge saying: “On the face of it this does pass the custody threshold.” Chabloz, who wore a blue dress and red neckerchief, uploaded tunes to YouTube including one defining Nazi death camp Auschwitz as “a theme park” and the gas chambers a “proven hoax”. The songs were partly set to traditional Jewish folk music, with lyrics like: “Did the Holocaust ever happen? Was it just a bunch of lies? “Seems that some intend to pull the wool over our eyes.” Around 20 supporters of the musician groaned when the guilty verdicts were given, with shouts of “shame” from the public gallery. A scuffle ensued outside court as Chabloz left at lunchtime, with a man holding an Israeli flag involved in several heated arguments before police arrived to keep the peace. Adrian Davies, defending, previously told Judge Zani his ruling would be a landmark one, setting a precedent on the exercise of free speech.

Police officers attend as arguments ensue outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Victoria Jones/PA) Credit: Police officers attend as arguments ensue outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Victoria Jones/PA)