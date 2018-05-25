Bogus builder guilty of attempting to murder D-Day veteran in claw hammer attack

An illiterate, bogus builder who shouted “money money money” as he repeatedly hit a 96-year-old D-Day veteran over the head with a claw hammer has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Joseph Isaacs, 40, launched the vicious assault on Jim Booth at the older man’s home in Taunton, Somerset, when he became enraged after having his offer of cheap building work turned down.

Royal Navy veteran Mr Booth, who played a key part in the success of the D-Day landings and went on to clear mines in the Mediterranean after the war, tried to escape by retreating into his house but was pursued by Isaacs, who hit him again and again with the shiny new claw hammer.