Boy, 13, appears in court in connection with ‘murder’ of schoolgirl

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a schoolgirl in Ireland.

The teenager, who can not be identified, appeared at a special sitting of Dublin District Children’s Court on Friday evening charged over the death of Anastasia Kriegel, 14.

She was found dead in a derelict farmhouse outside the village of Lucan, Co Dublin, last week.

The boy was remanded in custody at Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus after a short court hearing, lasting less than 10 minutes, held shortly before 6.30pm.

His mother, father and grandfather were in the small courtroom for the hearing.