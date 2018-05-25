Boy, 15, dies in second fatal stabbing in Sheffield

Police are investigating the second fatal stabbing of a teenager in Sheffield in a week. A murder inquiry was launched on Thursday night following the death of a 15-year-old boy in the Lowedges area of the city. Officers received reports at around 7.50pm that the teenager had been stabbed in Lowedges Road, South Yorkshire Police said. He was taken to hospital but died an hour later.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton said on Thursday: “I fully understand the concern, alarm and fear that our local communities will have on hearing of this crime. “My thoughts are with the young man’s family at this devastating time, and, while the investigation is in the early stages, I would ask anyone who may able to assist with any information to please make contact with us.” The death of the teenager came two days after the death of 19-year-old Ryan Jowle, in the Woodhouse area of the city. Mr Jowle died at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital on Wednesday morning, South Yorkshire Police after he was stabbed at around 11.10pm on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder following his death, the force said. The man remains in custody, and the woman has been released on police bail as inquiries continue. On Wednesday, Sheffield commander Mr Barton was asked about a number of knife-related incidents in the city in recent months, including the killing of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake, in the Burngreave area, in March. He said: “It’s a huge concern to the force. It’s a huge concern nationally, not just in Sheffield.”

He went on: “When I woke up this morning and saw that a young man has tragically lost his life, and probably not 10 weeks ago I was sat in front of cameras and stood in front of microphones talking about the tragic loss of life of Jarvin Blake, it’s a very difficult situation to be in. “What I can say is that we continue to do what we can to work with people in schools, work within the city centre night-time operation. “But the answers to knife crime lies with the people who carry those knives. “And it’s about friends, family and loved ones telling them not to do it, to put those away.”

