Celebrities react as exit poll suggests Ireland has voted for abortion reform

Celebrities have reacted to an exit poll that suggests Ireland has voted in favour of abortion reform in a historic referendum.

Citizens had essentially been asked to decide whether to retain or repeal the Eighth Amendment of the state’s constitution, which prohibits terminations unless a mother’s life is in danger.

According to the poll, conducted for The Irish Times, the country chose to liberalise its laws by 68% to 32%.

Irish author Marian Keyes was among the first celebrities to react on Twitter.

Welcoming the exit poll’s findings, she wrote: “Oh my god Lads! Exit poll shows 68% voted YES! Can exit polls be trusted? If so, THIS IS GREAT THANK YOU, EVERYONE!!!”