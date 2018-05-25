Charity unveils whisky cask benefit scheme for area’s youngsters

A remote Highlands community is giving its young people a cask of whisky for their 18th birthday to help drive the economy and encourage families to remain in the area.

The Ardnamurchan Trust charity will buy a cask of maturing spirit from the Ardnamurchan distillery for every resident aged between 10 and 17.

On their 18th birthday, they will have the option of selling the cask back to the distillery with the profits being used to finance their tertiary education, future training and careers.

Alex Bruce, managing director of Adelphi, which owns the distillery, said: “It will benefit young people in the Ardnamurchan area, who will directly profit from the sale of their local whisky.

“We’ll also be offering additional support by forging further links with the community and local businesses, as well as offering work experience and training throughout all aspects of the business.

“In addition to supporting the next generation from an early age, it also gives us security of an established long-term employment pool in the area.”