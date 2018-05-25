Corbyn told about Brexit fears during N Ireland border visit

Jeremy Corbyn quipped that fish recognised no borders during his fleeting visit on Friday. The Labour leader also expressed concern about protecting environmental standards after Brexit while standing on a bridge over the River Foyle for photographs and selfies. Hauliers sounded their horns and were rewarded with a wave as Mr Corbyn crossed the wide waterway which will form part of the UK’s border with the EU after Brexit.

Jermey Corbyn visit to Ireland Credit: Jermey Corbyn visit to Ireland

Tensions have already been raised in the north west over competing territorial claims between Ireland and Britain to Lough Foyle’s oyster-rich waters, a number of miles north where the river widens to meet the Atlantic. The Labour leader was accompanied by Ulster University Professor Deirdre Heenan as he walked the few metres across the busy span from Strabane in Co Tyrone in Northern Ireland into Lifford in Donegal in the Republic and posed for photos. In 2015, Prof Heenan was part of a special independent commission set up by the Labour Party under Ed Miliband to make recommendations on tackling inter-generational poverty and social exclusion in Northern Ireland. When the party lost the general election the plans were denied immediate implementation but during his visit Mr Corbyn voiced several times his desire to tackle the “desperate” poverty suffered by some in Londonderry. He envisaged extra investment in infrastructure, and later he acknowledged that a general election may not be far away. During a breakfast meeting with representatives from the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, the Labour leader referenced the civil rights marches, 50 years ago this year, which descended into violence in a city which would be gripped by decades of bloodshed.

Brendan Duddy funeral Credit: Brendan Duddy funeral