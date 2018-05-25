Danny Boyle teams up with Daniel Craig as he is confirmed as the next James Bond film director

Boyle had been rumoured to be involved, and on Friday EON Productions confirmed the 61-year-old had signed up.

While the film is as yet unnamed, the UK release date has already been set for October 25 next year.

The Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire filmmaker will work on the movie, which sees Daniel Craig return to the 007 role for the fifth time.

Danny Boyle has been named director of the upcoming 25th James Bond film.

Producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: "We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise.

"We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal Pictures will be our international distributor."

Oscar winner Boyle will direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge, who also worked on Trainspotting.

The film is expected to be Craig's last time playing the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

He previously stated that he would rather "slash my wrists" than return to the role, but later said that he made the remarks two days after he finished shooting Spectre and was exhausted.