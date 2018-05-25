Double manhunt on after IED explosion injures 15 at Canada restaurant

Fifteen people have been wounded in Canada after an improvised explosive device detonated and ripped through an Indian restaurant.

The explosion took place just after 10.30pm on Thursday, with the scene later being sealed off.

Two suspects are believed to have planted the IEDs and set them off before fleeing the Bombay Bhel, situated in a mall in Mississauga, the country's sixth largest city.

Three of those caught up in the blast suffered critical injuries, while the remaining 12 were left with minor and superficial wounds.

Police later put out an appeal for help with CCTV footage of what appeared to be the two suspects.

Officers say there is no indication the attack was terrorism or a hate crime.