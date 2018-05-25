Economy stalls as construction pain hurts growth

The British economy grew by a meagre 0.1% in the first quarter – the slowest pace in five years – as consumer-facing industries and construction bore the brunt of the pain. In its second estimate for gross domestic product (GDP), the Office for National Statistics confirmed an earlier reading which showed the economy contracting from 0.4% in the final quarter of 2017.

ECONOMY GDP Credit: UK economic growth (GDP)

The 0.1% figure represents the weakest growth rate since 2012. Data shows that construction output declined 2.7% in the period, household spending grew by just 0.2% and business investment fell 0.2%. ONS head of GDP Rob Kent-Smith said: “Overall the economy performed poorly in the first quarter, with manufacturing growth slowing and weak consumer-facing services.” Once again, the ONS played down the impact of extreme weather as having a major effect on the poor figures, saying that its “overall effect was limited”.

