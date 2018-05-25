Family of murder victim Molly McLaren mark her 24th birthday with Mollyfest charity festival

The family of murder victim Molly McLaren are preparing to mark what would have been her 24th birthday with a festival in her honour.

Ms McLaren was stalked and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend Joshua Stimpson after she ended their relationship.

Her father Doug says the 'Mollyfest' event will be celebrating her life and raising funds for a new charity in her name as he gave his first television interview.

"The last time a lot of the people would have been together will be the funeral, so hopefully this is going to be a happier day than that one," he told ITV News.

"We chose her birthday for a reason: we wanted to remember her and take her charity forward."