Family of murder victim Molly McLaren mark her 24th birthday with Mollyfest charity festival
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers
The family of murder victim Molly McLaren are preparing to mark what would have been her 24th birthday with a festival in her honour.
Ms McLaren was stalked and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend Joshua Stimpson after she ended their relationship.
Her father Doug says the 'Mollyfest' event will be celebrating her life and raising funds for a new charity in her name as he gave his first television interview.
"The last time a lot of the people would have been together will be the funeral, so hopefully this is going to be a happier day than that one," he told ITV News.
"We chose her birthday for a reason: we wanted to remember her and take her charity forward."
Ms McLaren of Cobham, Kent, was described by her family as a bubbly personality.
She had fought a successful battle against bulimia and worked to help others with eating disorders through online posts and blogs.
"Molly was quite open about her eating disorder and she found a lot of comfort in sharing her story," said her close friend Amy Lee.
"She really wanted to use her message to help other people."
Now, those closest to her are continuing her work through the The Molly McLaren Foundation.
It will raise awareness of eating disorders, and offer funding to help those who are battling the conditions.
Ms McLaren's family hope the sold-out event in her hometown will offer a boost to the charity's work, and also give a chance for those who loved her to gather and celebrate her memory.
her father said: "Molly was a keen party-goer, she loved festivals, so that's half the reason we've done it."