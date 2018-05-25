Football club to ‘deal’ with Premier League star caught speeding at 110mph

A Premier League football star fined £20,000 after he was caught speeding at 110 mph could be facing a probe by club bosses.

Road safety campaigners said Brighton and Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert should have been banned from getting behind the wheel after a police officer described his driving as an example of the “worst” he had ever seen.

The 26-year-old Frenchman, of Hove, East Sussex, pleaded guilty to driving a black Audi A7 40 mph above the speed limit on the A27 on September 13 last year without “reasonable consideration” for other motorists.

Reportedly on £45,000 a week and understood to be the club’s highest earner, he was handed the fine and nine points were docked from his licence at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £170 victim surcharge, Sussex Police confirmed.

He was given until Friday to pay in full the fine, which took into account his high earnings, after being handed the sentence in his absence while he was abroad, according to reports.

Pc John Winter, a response officer who pursued the star footballer in a marked car, described it as the “worst example of impatient, arrogant and intimidating driving he had ever seen”.

When asked if the club would be taking any action in the wake of the offence against the footballer they named player of the season last year, a spokesman told Press Association a statement was not going to be released but added: “The issue will be dealt with internally.”

According to the BBC, Joshua Harris, road safety charity Brake’s director of campaigns, said: “It’s clear that the driving in this case was incredibly dangerous and selfish in fact.

“It’s a miracle that no-one was hurt or seriously injured and we really do think a driving ban should have been implemented.”