Google and Facebook hit by GDPR complaints

Complaints have been filed against Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Google within hours of new EU data laws taking effect. Privacy group Noyb said it filed the complaints because it believes the technology companies are using what it calls “forced consent”. As part of the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), companies that gather data are required to gain consent, freely given, from users to collect and use their personal information.

However, the group argues that the firms have threatened to no longer offer services to those who do not consent to new terms of service. Noyb chairman Max Schrems said: “Facebook has even blocked accounts of users who have not given consent. “In the end users only had the choice to delete the account or hit the ‘agree’ button – that’s not a free choice, it more reminds of a North Korean election process.” In response, a Google spokesman said: “We build privacy and security into our products from the very earliest stages and are committed to complying with the EU General Data Protection Regulation. “Over the last 18 months, we have taken steps to update our products, policies and processes to provide users with meaningful data transparency and control across all the services that we provide in the EU.”

(Yui Mok/PA) Credit: (Yui Mok/PA)