Harvey Weinstein arrives at police station to face sex assault charges
Harvey Weinstein has handed himself in to police in New York over allegations of sexual assault against numerous women.
The disgraced movie mogul turned himself in to authorities on Friday over the accusations, which range from inappropriate comments to rape.
A throng of photographers awaited the 66-year-old as he arrived at the police station, dressed in a black blazer and blue jumper.
Hollywood was left reeling after the claims against Weinstein first emerged in the New York Times on October 5 last year.
Since then, several allegations have emerged from women who worked with Weinstein, including A-list actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.
The accusations also sparked the #MeToo movement, an international movement against sexual harassment and assault.
On arrival at the police station, Weinstein said nothing as reporters fired questions at him.
He appeared to walk with a slight limp as he entered the building flanked by police officers.
Weinstein is expected to be taken to Manhattan Criminal Court later on Friday to be arraigned on charges.
So far, dozens of women have levelled allegations against Weinstein
It was reported earlier this week that federal prosecutors in New York had launched an inquiry into the allegations, which is separate from the investigation currently under way by the Manhattan District Attorney, the film producer's lawyer said in a court filing.
The film director is also under criminal investigation in Los Angeles and London.
Weinstein has previously denied any non-consensual sex with complainants.