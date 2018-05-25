Harvey Weinstein arrives at police station to face sex assault charges

Harvey Weinstein has handed himself in to police in New York over allegations of sexual assault against numerous women.

The disgraced movie mogul turned himself in to authorities on Friday over the accusations, which range from inappropriate comments to rape.

A throng of photographers awaited the 66-year-old as he arrived at the police station, dressed in a black blazer and blue jumper.

Hollywood was left reeling after the claims against Weinstein first emerged in the New York Times on October 5 last year.

Since then, several allegations have emerged from women who worked with Weinstein, including A-list actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The accusations also sparked the #MeToo movement, an international movement against sexual harassment and assault.