Harvey Weinstein to plead not guilty as he appears in court on rape charge

The disgraced film producer, in his first public appearance since October, spoke only to confirm he understood as he was charged with two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act for alleged incidents involving two separate women.

Harvey Weinstein has appeared in court in New York charged with rape.

Weinstein – who has faced an avalanche of accusations including from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars – has repeatedly denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

He posted a one million dollar (£751,060) cash bail and agreed to wear an electronic monitor which tracks his movements 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Weinstein also surrendered his passport and agreed to stay within the states of New York and Connecticut.

He intends to plead not guilty to the charges, his lawyer Benjamin Brafman said outside court.

It is the first time he has faced criminal charges since the allegations first emerged and sparked the MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

In the eight months since, scores of women have made sexual harassment and assault allegations against the movie mogul.