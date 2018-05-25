- ITV Report
-
In pictures: Zara less than impressed by William’s polo display
The Duke of Cambridge took part in a polo match to raise money for for charity.
He was playing in the Jerudong Park Polo Day at Cirencester Park Polo Club.
Watching from the sidelines was William’s cousin, Olympic medal winning equestrian rider Zara Tindall.
William appeared to be putting in plenty of effort
But the heavily pregnant former athlete appeared less than enthralled.
And, at one point, seemed more interested in her mobile phone.
Though she did appear to give the duke some words of encouragement.
And he seemed to be enjoying himself.
It has been a busy week for the duke who last week was best man as his brother Harry married Meghan Markle.
William and the Duke of Sussex will be playing in a number of polo matches over the summer to raise money and awareness for the charities they are patrons of.