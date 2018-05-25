IS leader Baghdadi may still be alive, says western coalition general in Iraq and Syria

The IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi could still be alive, a top western coalition general has said.

Major General Felix Gedney said "we don’t know exactly where he is" and it's still unclear whether has been killed.

"We hear reports of him being alive but we can’t confirm that," he said.

"We don’t know exactly where he is, when we find him you’ll know about him because we’ll deal with him."

Russian forces claimed in June last year that there was a "high probability" that al-Baghdadi had been killed alongside other senior militants just outside Raqqa, Syria.

However, leading western commanders have thrown doubt in those claims.