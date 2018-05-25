Pacific blue and Californian poppies adorn Meghan’s Coat of Arms

The Duchess of Sussex has chosen two golden rays across a blue background on her Coat of Arms to represent the Californian sunshine and Pacific Ocean off the coast of her home state.

Meghan worked closely with the College of Arms in London to create the design, Kensington Palace said, with three quills representing communication and the power of words.

The flowers in the grass beneath the shield pay homage to her old and new homes, with a collection of golden poppies, California’s state flower, and wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.

It is customary for wives of members of the royal family to have one of their husband’s supporters of the shield and one relating to themselves.

The gold lion, royally crowned, dates from the House of Stuart’s ascent to the throne in 1603, while the supporter relating to the Duchess is a songbird with wings elevated as if flying and an open beak, which with the quill represents the power of communication.