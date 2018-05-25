Music fans warned to get vaccinated over festival measles risk

Music festival-goers are being warned to make sure they have had their measles jab amid concerns from a government health body about possible outbreaks of the highly infectious disease.

Public Health England (PHE) said young people in “close-mixing environments such as festivals are more at risk” of contracting the potentially fatal condition, and it would be issuing alerts nationally through the summer.

“Festivals therefore pose an ideal opportunity for the infection to spread quickly,” it added.

Issuing a specific warning, PHE’s West Midlands branch urged people planning to travel to the BBC’s The Biggest Weekend two-day bash, at Coventry, to check they have had the MMR jab.

The region has been gripped by a higher-than-normal number of cases, leading to the alert being issued.

The bank holiday weekend event is featuring headliner Liam Gallagher, as well as Stereophonics, Paloma Faith, ska legends The Selecter, and others.