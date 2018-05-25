North Korea still willing to talk with US ‘at any time’

North Korea has said it is still willing to sit down for talks with the United States “at any time, at any format” after President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled his planned summit with Kim Jong Un. Mr Trump blamed “tremendous anger and open hostility” by Pyongyang and abandoned for now a meeting that held the promise of a historic peace deal but also the risk of diplomatic meltdown. North Korea issued a statement on Friday saying it is still “willing to give the US time and opportunities” to reconsider talks “at any time, at any format”. Vice foreign minister Kim Kye Gwan called Mr Trump’s decision “unexpected” and “very regrettable”, and said the cancellation of the talks shows “how grave the status of historically deep-rooted hostile North Korea-US relations is and how urgently a summit should be realised to improve ties”. In a letter to Mr Kim announcing his decision to back away from the June 12 summit, Mr Trump pointed to America’s vast military might and warned the rising nuclear power against any “foolish or reckless acts”.

The letter kicked off a day of mixed messages by the president, who declared hours later that “I really believe Kim Jong Un wants to do what’s right”. Then, after that, a senior White House official said the North lacked judgment and had reneged on its promises ahead of the summit. Mr Trump said from the White House that a “maximum pressure campaign” of economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation would continue against North Korea, with which the US is technically still at war, but he added that it was possible the summit could still take place at some point. The president’s surprise exit capped weeks of high-stakes brinkmanship between the two unpredictable leaders over nuclear negotiating terms for their unprecedented sit-down. Th US announcement came not long after Mr Kim appeared to make good on his promise to demolish his country’s nuclear test site. But it also followed escalating frustration — and newly antagonistic rhetoric — from North Korea over comments from Trump aides about US expectations for the North’s “denuclearisation”.

The senior US official said the North violated a pledge to allow international inspectors to monitor the supposed implosion of the site on Thursday. International journalists were present, but the US government cannot verify the site’s destruction. Russian president Vladimir Putin, a staunch Kim ally, said the North Korean leader had in fact done “everything that he had promised in advance, even blowing up the tunnels and shafts” of his country’s nuclear testing site. Mr Putin said of Mr Trump’s announcement, “In Russia we took this news with regret.” Mr Trump, in his letter to Mr Kim, objected specifically to a statement from a top North Korean Foreign Ministry official. That statement referred to US vice president Mike Pence as a “political dummy” for his comments on the North and said it was up to the Americans whether they would “meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown”.

A copy of the letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from Donald Trump (J David Ake/AP) Credit: A copy of the letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from Donald Trump (J David Ake/AP)