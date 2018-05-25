Plane taking Irish voters home for abortion referendum struck by jet on ground

A Dublin-bound passenger jet carrying dozens of Irish voters home for the country’s abortion referendum was hit by another plane preparing for take-off at Stansted Airport.

Both planes were on the taxiway when the tail of the Ryanair aircraft was clipped by the wing of a Primera flight to Malaga, Ryanair said in a statement.

Staff from The Independent who were on board the Ryanair flight said that the mood among passengers “remained calm, even jovial”.

An airport spokesman said both planes were required to return to the stand after the “minor airfield incident” at around 9.15am on Friday.

“No injuries have been reported and no evacuation was required from either aircraft,” the spokesman added.

“As a precaution, airfield operations were briefly suspended, but all flights have now resumed.”