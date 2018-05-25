Police issue e-fit of sunglasses-wearing suspect after distraction robbery

Detectives have issued an e-fit of a suspect they wish to identify after a pensioner was reportedly targeted in a distraction robbery.

Kent Police said a man called to a caravan in Woodlands Estate, Canterbury between 11am and 12pm on May 7.

Detective Constable Chris Bungard said the man told the victim in his 70s he was from a company which repairs mobile homes, and that his floor needed replacing, offering to do so at a cost.

“After the caller left the victim noticed some money was missing and reported this to Kent Police,” he added.